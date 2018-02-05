Environmentally-friendly shopping centre in line for Echo honours

A shopping centre which goes above and beyond to be environmentally friendly has been put forward for a Best of Wearside Award.

The Galleries Shopping Centre in Washington has been nominated for the Green Champion accolade in this year’s awards for its commitment to recycling and renewable power sources.

Best of Wearside logo.

The centre uses solar panels to generate power and runs workshops to promote simple changes we can all make to have a positive effect on the environment.

David McNee, centre manager of the Galleries Shopping Centre, said winning the award would give the centre recognition for its efforts.

He said: “We are committed to reducing waste recycling and generating more power from renewable sources and the solar panels are a great example of that.

“As a hub for the community, we feel it is important to share positive messages about how we can all do more to protect the environment and our planet.

“As well as developments such as this, we run schools and family workshops in partnership with others such as the City Council and Groundworks NE to promote simple changes we can all make.

“Winning the award would be recognition for the Centre, our staff and tenants who are all committed to doing more.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards have been sponsored by Gentoo as a partner sponsor and Stagecoach North East and Calsonic Kansei as category sponsors in the annual awards which look to reward outstanding people across Wearside and County Durham.

Don’t worry if you have yet to put your own favourites in the running for honours. You can nominate right up until Wednesday, February 28.

After that, the panel of judges will meet to draw up this year’s shortlist of contenders.

All of those who make the shortlist will be invited to the final at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 15, where they will find out if they have won.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send entries to Lynn Wild by no later than February 28. Email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.