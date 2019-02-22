Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in the North East - could you be a Dubai-based high-flyer?

Emirates, the world's biggest international airline, is coming to the North East to recruit candidates for its cabin crew team.

It is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day on Thursday, February 28, at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, at 8am sharp.

Emirates recruits its Dubai-based cabin crew from all over the world.

Emirates is looking for women and men to fill new positions which have been created due to the airline's continued growth, including the recent addition of new routes as well as additional aircraft.

Successful applicants are offered an entire employment package, including a tax-free income, free high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

Applicants need to be at least 21 at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the open day.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates, revealed what the airline is looking for in would-be applicants.

“Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented, and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

"This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews."

“We encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team, who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to 157 destinations across six continents. Its team comprises more than 135 nationalities, including over 600 pilots and 1,500 cabin crew members from the UK.