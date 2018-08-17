Does Sunderland firm have the cutting edge in awards?

A Sunderland business really is hoping to be a cut above the rest.

Peacocks Barbers in Whitehall Terrace is bidding to win the Small Business category in this year’s Portfolio Awards and owner Shaun Peacock said: “We are a hard working team and aim to please. This award would mean so much to us all.”

I have built my business up over 4 years with my amazing team. Our clients always enjoy visiting us because of the service we give them along with a happy clean environment and a great laugh Shaun Peacock

It’s only four years since Shaun first formed the firm which he has built up with “my amazing team,” he said.

“Our clients always enjoy visiting us because of the service we give them along with a happy clean environment and a great laugh. We regularly keep our hand in with training to offer a better service to our clients.

“This is something we all enjoy and we pride ourselves in the art of barbering. My business is growing every day with new clients and building up a reputation.”

Peacocks Barbers becomes the latest in a growing list of entries in this year’s awards which culminates in the grand finale on November 1 when the winners will be announced.

Shaun - who has built up 11 years in the trade - is hoping to be one of those picking up a trophy.

He has a team of two barbers, Steve Barker and Joe Lamb, as well as hairdresser Jackie Burns.

He’s done extra training himself since then to keep himself in with the latest trends in the trade.

And looking to the future, he hopes to expand his team and said: “As the business gets stronger, I want to add to the team.”

