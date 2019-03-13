Developer named for first phase of massive Lambton Estate redevelopment

The first phase of a landmark redevelopment of the Lambton Estate will start soon.

Miller Homes will build 106 high-quality three, four and five-bedroom homes along with one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

(from left) Adam Lee (POD Architects), Neil Westwick (Lichfields), Samantha Marlow (Theakston Estates), The Earl and Countess of Durham, Martin Clay (POD Architects), Patrick Arkle (Miller Homes), Craig Van Bedaf (POD Architects) on the Miller Homes site

There will be two phases initially, which have been designed by architect and interior designer, Ben Pentreath, to be in keeping with the heritage of the estate.

The sales office will open in late spring, at which point brochures will be available and prices released, followed by the launch of a five-bedroom showhome in the autumn.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We have been working closely with the Lambton family, their trustees, the promoter Theakston Estates, managing agents GSC Grays and architecture practice POD Architects and have agreed a plan for our development of new homes.

"These will complement the wider vision for Lambton Park which we are incredibly excited to be a part of.

"Lambton Park’s redevelopment should uncover what has been a hidden gem for so many years, whilst preserving its stunning historic features and heritage. We are excited to be involved in creating homes within Lambton Park. It will not only be an incredibly special place in which to live, but a fantastic place to work and visit."

The overall project was granted planning consent for new homes, offices, retail and community space more than three years ago.

The development will fund conservation works across Lambton Park which includes the restoration of Lambton Castle and its stables, as well as the iconic Lamb Bridge, and open up 15km of public footpaths in the previously private park.

The first, a 45-minute walk adjacent to the River Wear with views over to Lambton Castle will be available for prospective buyers to experience by appointment.

Earl of Durham Edward Lambton said: "It is fantastic to have Miller Homes on board as our first development partner. The homes which they will build are of an outstanding architectural quality, sympathetic to that found elsewhere at Lambton Park.

"In light of the pressures the estate’s traditional revenue streams are under, the future maintenance of the unique legacy that is Lambton Park, is a constant concern.

"The income from this development will not only restore the heritage assets, but will give the family the opportunity to share the wonderful environment at Lambton Park with a significantly larger Estate community and members of the public, in the hope that Lambton Park will become a destination of choice for house buyers, businesses and visitors."

Following close behind the development of homes will be the construction of a community hub, offering opportunities for local businesses and providing amenities for the residents and workers at Lambton Park.

This will include retail and leisure space of which expressions of interest are expected to be sought later in the year, to provide a thriving space at the heart of this development.

Longer-term plans will see a significant increase in office accommodation at Lambton Park, providing further job opportunities.

For more information on Miller Homes at Lambton Park visit www.mhlambtonpark.co.uk or call 03330 604 021.