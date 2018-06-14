Demolition date set for famous Sunderland industrial landmark

Time is running out for one of Sunderland’s best-known landmarks.

Demolition work has been under way at the former Edward Thompson paper mill and printworks in Ocean Road, Hendon, for several weeks.

Now a provisional date has been confirmed for the building's impressive chimney to bite the dust.

If all goes according to schedule, the chimney will be demolished at around 11am on Wednesday, June 20.

The paper mill has been disused for the last four years.

Paper production ended 12 years ago but the company was still printing on site until 2014, when all manufacturing transferred to the Sheepfolds industrial estate.

Outline planning permission was initially granted in 2011, with an application for 300 new homes, plus 6,000 sq metres of commercial or industrial space, and an application to demolish the plant was made last year.

Mark Blanden works for Thompson's of Prudhoe, the firm in charge of clearing the site: "We took it over from Edward Thompson about 18 months ago," he said.

"The firm has been dealing with enquiries about the demolition schedule every day.

"People keep coming to the gate, asking when the chimney is getting demolished.

"Every day, four or five people come up. It obviously means a lot to a lot of people."

The chimney is already shorter than it used to be, though whether that is intentional is unclear. Workers on site have found bricks inside the stack: "From the way we have found them, they can only have come from the top of the chimney," said Mark.

"I don't know if the top has fallen in or been pushed."

Edward Thompson, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, manufactures a number of products including printed games for markets worldwide.

Frank Cronin, the father of current boss Paddy, turned the family printing business into the world’s biggest manufacturer of bingo cards after a local parish priest ordered tickets for a fund-raiser.

The first cards were ordered in, but within months, Edward Thompson was printing its own.

The late 1970s saw the firm making 150million tickets a week, but it was the introduction of newspaper bingo which provided the biggest boost in the 1980s.

By 2000, annual sales had reached £40million, with business almost equally split between bingo, the paper mill and printing.