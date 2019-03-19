Deliveroo launches takeaway deliveries in Sunderland today: Here's the 22 restaurants who are taking part

More than 50 jobs are being created as takeaway delivery Deliveroo launches in Sunderland today.
High street chains KFC and Burger King are among the restaurants covered by the scheme, along with 20 independent local businesses.
It is hoped the launch of the app and website will create more than 50 jobs for local people in the first year.
The launch could give a major boost to small restaurants, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their businesses by offering delivery.
Deliveroo riders aim to deliver food, which will be cooked fresh to order and delivered from the restaurant kitchen to the customer's door or desk in under 30 minutes.
Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland, said: "Launching in Sunderland is a key milestone for Deliveroo.
"Sunderland has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of takeaways, so we’re excited to connect them.
"We look forward to working with our new takeaway partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.
"Deliveroo will also create work for 50 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”
Customers have the option to schedule orders via the app up to a day in advance, or receive its as soon as possible between 5pm and midnight, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants.
Here is the full list of restaurants joining the Deliveroo platform:
KFC
Burger King
Enfes Authentic Turkish Cuisine
No2 Church Lane
The Pickle
King's Flavour - Sunderland
Royale Thai
Little Nana's
Restaurante Asiana Fontana
PFC - Perfect Fried Chicken
Manhattan Pizza Co.
Fry Inn - Sunderland
Saints & Sinners - Roker
Roysario Spice
Restaurante Asiana Fontana (Italia)
808 Bar
Proper Roast
Proper Pizza
Drunk Cakes & Shakes
Merrills Fish Grill
Luciano's Ristorante
Life of Riley