Debenhams will consider firm takeover offer from Sports Direct

Struggling retailer Debenhams has said it will give any firm takeover offer from Mike Ashley's Sports Direct "due consideration" - but it will continue with emergency funding plans.

Sports Direct said after market close on Monday it was considering making an offer to buy Debenhams to save the beleaguered department store chain.

Mike Ashley, who isDebenhams' largest shareholder, has offered to lend it 150million or buy its Danish subsidiary.

Debenhams said given the "timetable associated with any public offer", a bid from Sports Direct would not address its immediate financing needs.

It confirmed Sports Direct now has until 5pm on April 22 to announce a firm intention to make a bid or walk away, under City takeover rules.

Debenhams shares rose more than 30% in morning trading, reaching as high as 2.2p soon after opening, but Sports Direct stock fell 2%.

The group added any proposal from Sports Direct must provide an indication of the offer price, a clear plan of how Debenhams' existing debt will be repaid and how it would address the immediate funding needs.

It also acknowledged a new request from Sports Direct on March 21 calling for a shareholder meeting.

In its announcement late on Monday, Sports Direct said it was considering an offer outright to take over Debenhams as it said the chain's financing plans "would result in an adverse outcome" for existing shareholders.

Sports Direct had earlier hit out at Debenhams for rejecting an offer to buy the chain's Danish business, Magasin du Nord, for £100million - one of several offers it has made to put the department store chain on a more secure footing.

It added its proposals are better than the "multiple insolvency processes" Debenhams is considering as it looks to restructure.

As part of the plan, Mr Ashley, who owns just under 30% of Debenhams, would have installed himself as chief executive of the ailing high street firm.

Debenhams rebuffed these offers and is pursuing its own refinancing plan. But on Friday it admitted existing shareholders could be wiped out by the proposals.