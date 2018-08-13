Could this “fantastic family business” be a step away from trophy?

A cafe owner was stunned after hearing she’d been nominated for her first award in 15 years of business.

Sue’s Cafe in Sunderland has been put forward for the Echo’s Portfolio Awards after one reader described it as a “jewel in Roker’s crown.”

Sue's Cafe has been nominated for a Portfolio Award. Owner Sue Parkin

The praise kept on coming and the reader said the cafe on Marine Walk at Roker was “a fantastic little family run business.”

It provided wonderfully fresh food but went further than that, with the staff tidying up and litter picking their local beach and surrounding area, and regularly supporting the local primary school.

But despite striking such a chord with the public, news of the nomination still took owner Sue Parkin completely by surprise.

She said: “It is the first time I have been nominated for anything. I just come into work and get on with my job.”

Sue started the business 15 years ago and she said: “There was nothing here at the time. I worked every day to build the business up and I slowly did that as the years went on.

“As we started changing things, we got more staff and one of the things we have always done is keep the prices low.

“A lot of people come here with children and I am just trying to make our seafront affordable for a day out.”

Sue and husband Tom Parkin run the business and Sue described the nomination as “just marvellous.”

Sue's Cafe has been nominated for a Portfolio Award. Owner Sue Parkin (middle) with staff, son Robert Hutchinson, Claire McLoughlin and Kate Ward (R)

