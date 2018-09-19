Company boss’s praise for Sunderland’s business scene

Sunderland is packed with business potential - and one company is right on board with our search to find the best in industry.

Bradley Hall is backing this year’s Portfolio Awards and bosses are loving being involved in the quest to reward the best there is.

We are delighted to be supporting the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards for the second year running. The event and the activity running up to the awards evening highlight the fantastic achievements of the city’s SME’s. Neil Hart

Neil Hart, managing director for Bradley Hall, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards for the second year running. The event and the activity running up to the awards evening highlight the fantastic achievements of the city’s SME’s.

“Sunderland is an area of great potential and since our office launch in the city centre last year we have experienced fantastic activity in both the commercial and residential market. Our expert team is thriving, and we look forward to continuing to build on our reputation in the city and surrounding areas.”

Bradley Hall runs six offices across the region with one in Sunderland and others in Durham, Alnwick, Morpeth, Gosforth, and Newcastle.

It has a team of 44 colleagues and offers services including, commercial agency, building surveying, residential agency, and land and development. It also offers property management, mortgage services, valuations, and lease advisory.

Bradley Hall is part of the BH Group which is a group of property related companies which operate primarily across the North East.

It also comprises; Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents, which operates separate commercial, residential and mortgage arms in the region, BH Financial, a finance brokerage service specialising in sourcing and financing cars and business projects, BH Planning and Design, and Anwood Construction.

It is yet another of the fantastic backers on board for this year’s awards.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Northern Railway, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

* We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.