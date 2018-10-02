Car park, community centre or market? What you want to see at a former Sunderland bingo hall

Echo readers have been having their say over the future of a fire-hit building in Sunderland.

The former bingo hall at The Green, Southwick, fell victim to a huge blaze in February in 2017 - and this week, one reader told of his sadness at the site standing their in ruins.

The fire broke out in February 2017.

Read more: Letter of the week - sad to look at ruins of former Sunderland bingo hall and cinema



So we asked you, the Echo readers, what you would want to see done with the site - and you came armed with plenty of suggestions.

Many called out in favour of a car park in the prime spot, while others had more specific ideas in mind for the building's future.

There were also hopes for an indoor market, a new pub and something new for Sunderland's younger residents to enjoy.

What would you like to see happen with the building?

Here are some of your suggestions from social media:

Steven Spoors: "Not sure of use but they must try and at least keep what's left. Too many historic buildings have vanished."

Tom Booth: "Something for kids, youths, community centre, skate park, parkour or whatever. Ask the locals."

Chris Wilson: "Kids play area would be nice, car park would be good with the chance of a boot sale on Sunday or a market."

Frank Stephenson: "Car park and charge on a match day or community centre for the youth of the area."

Hayley Byers: "It needs to be demolished sharpish - what an eyesore it is."

Lesley Leng Adams: "Indoor market. Like Shields but indoor."

Lucy Potts: "Car park - parking is terrible around there!"

Related content: Fire rips through former Southwick bingo hall and auction house



Alex Armstrong: "An activity centre with swimming pool for kids."

Tony Isles: "A total eyesore and a disgrace for it being in that state for so long. Flatten first then decide use later."

Kevyn Overton: "Build a big massive pub."

Carol Watson: "Flatten it and make a free car park to encourage local business!"

Michelle Rowe Snaith: "Something fun for kids, something new."

Peter Swalwell: "New community centre."

Andrew Murley: "Another hotel."

*Earlier this year, NE30 Land Ltd was convicted at Sunderland Magistrates' Court for failing to comply with an Enforcement Notice to improve the land, issued by Sunderland City Council. The firmw as fined £500 and ordered to pay £684 in costs.