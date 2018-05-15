Call centre staff keep it cool with ice cream for business anniversary

A call centre celebrated its 12-year milestone with a sweet treat for staff.

ResQ opened its doors in Hull’s Carr Lane in 2006 with 12 agents.

An ice cream for ResQ staff.

As the business has grown, it has moved to a number of different offices and most recently taken up residence in Comet’s old head office at Criterion House in Hull’s town centre in 2013.

The business expanded next door into George House in 2016.

Criterion House has had a full makeover and is now a bright space adorned with graphics and a strong brand identity.

In 2016 due to expansion, ResQ opened its second site in Seaham in Spectrum’s Business Park with a stunning sea view and the same strong branding treatment as Hull.

Toasting the business annivesary with a cornet.

At the back end of 2017, ResQ achieved the prestigious accolade ‘One to Watch’ from Best Companies for 2018, which recognises ResQ’s good culture of staff engagement.

ResQ’s clients include many well-known brands, predominantly in the telecoms and utilities sectors, and it is planning for further growth in both centres as its reputation for being one of the best in the industry is growing.

Gill Marchbank one of the company’s three owners and Chief Operations Officer commented: “All our staff are key to our success and given we represent some of the UK’s major brands it is essential that people want to come to work and enjoy being here.

“We really try to show our employees how valuable they are by creating a fun place to work with realistic targets and events outside of work that involve family and friends.

“We have created a fun and vibrant office, with an on-site canteen and a gym and we really do think it is a great place to come to work.

“We work hard to reward and motivate our people, for example, everyone’s work anniversary is recognised with a card and a cupcake and we give everyone their birthday off as an extra day of annual leave.

“Our staff really appreciate these little touches and along with a really supportive environment it is what we think makes working at ResQ a great place to be.”