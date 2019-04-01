Bumper order means new jobs keep Sunderland’s Velocity moving in the right direction

Sunderland pothole repair specialist Velocity has followed a record year of growth with a major order to supply its innovative machines.

In the largest single order for the company, work is currently underway to build sixteen new Velocity Patching machines for a customer in the UK.

Velocity's managing director Dominic Gardner, Reece Group Executive Chair Caroline Johnstone, apprentice Zack Oliver, production manager Iain Jones, and Responsive Engineering managing director Greame Cook

Joining them on the production line are three further machines for domestic customers, two for export to African and North American distributors and three machines for Velocity’s own fleet.

The order has created sixteen new jobs, with a team of skilled fitters joining the production line.

The machines use a technique pioneered by Velocity, spray-injection patching, to permanently repair potholes as well as carrying out preventative repairs at a fraction of the cost of traditional ‘excavate and fill’ techniques.

Repairs take just two minutes and are ready for traffic immediately. The self-contained machines have a capacity to carry out up to 200 permanent repairs a per day at a cost of as little as £12 each, compared to a national average of £52, allowing local authorities to complete more repairs, more quickly.

As well as designing and building the machines, Velocity operate their own fleet from their base in Hendon, providing road repair services throughout the UK.

Managing director Dominic Gardner said: “This project involved redesigning our machine, broadening our range and opening up new opportunities for machine sales. This has already resulted in a new order for export to Canada.

“We are also investing in our own fleet to meet demand for our road repair services for customers in the UK. Last year was a record for the company, repairing over half-a-million potholes and defects throughout the country.

“Demand is forecast to grow further this year. As well as investing in new machines, we have also recruited and trained six new colleagues to operate them.”

Reece Group sister company Rapid Manufacturing Services ), collaborated with Velocity, manufacturing new components for the project.

The contract has also involved a supply chain throughout the North East delivering hydraulics, pneumatics, fabrication and coatings to a value in excess of £400,000.

Reece Group non-executive director John Reece said: “This project is a great example of Reece Group companies working together.”