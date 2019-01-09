Big Energy Saving Week: Citizens Advice Sunderland to support city with campaign sessions

Families across Wearside are being encouraged to take part in a national campaign which could help them save money on their energy bills.

Big Energy Saving Week, run by Citizens Advice, launches later this month - and the Sunderland branch of the organisation has announced a programme of events to support the campaign.

An event will be taking places at The Bridges.

The aim of the initiative is to help people cut their energy bills and make people aware of the financial support available to them.

The week of events will focus on raising public awareness of how to save money by switching energy supplier or tariff, accessing discounts and grants and how to make your home more energy efficient.

People can lose hundreds of pounds by not switching energy providers, with the charity also providing a price comparison tool to ensure people are aware of the deals available to them.

In Sunderland, events will take place from January 21 until January 25 where you can find out more and seek help if you need it.

Kath Harding, a Senior Administrator who works for Citizens Advice, said: “This year, Big Energy Saving Week is focusing on supporting consumers to switch energy suppliers, access support and make energy savings.

“Energy champions will be on-hand at events around the area to help you save money.”

Where and when you can get support from Citizens Advice Sunderland during Big Energy Saving Week:

Monday, January 21: Grangetown Lidl, Sunderland, SR2 9ST. Stall from 10am-6pm

Tuesday January 22: The Galleries, Washington. Information stall from 8:45am- 4:15pm

Wednesday January 23: The Galleries, Washington, Information stall from 8:45am- 4:15pm

Thursday January 24: Tesco Extra Sunderland, Newcastle Rd, Sunderland, SR6 0DA. Stall from 10:30am – 2:30pm.

Thursday, January 24: The Galleries, Washington. Information stall from 8:45am- 4:15pm.

Friday January 25: The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland. Stall from 8:30am- 6pm

For more information about Big Energy Saving Week, visit the Citizens Advice website here.