Bid to open new indoor air rifle range in Sunderland

An indoor air rifle range could open its doors under new plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.

Last year, ‘change of use’ proposals were submitted for a manufacturing warehouse at the Philadelphia Complex near Shiney Row.

The application, by ‘Wearside Air Rifle Range’, could see the site open seven days a week, creating four jobs.

If approved, the centre would provide customers with a place to practice, with two main ranges spanning the length of the warehouse.

A noise assessment on the centre states all shooting activity will take place inside the building with the potential for 22 rifles being used at any one time.

In its conclusions, it adds there is a “low likelihood of adverse impact” in the context of the site, off Philadelphia Lane.

Proposed opening hours include 9am-10pm, Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday.

During consultation so far, more than 30 public comments have been submitted with the majority supporting the scheme.

Seaham resident, Michael Watt, stressed the plans would provide an economic boost for the area.

“The potential for use of the rifle range will place the North East well and truly on the map for national and international events, bringing much-needed revenue and possible knock-on use of other small businesses such as guest houses,” his submission read.

While Sunderland resident Dean Laidler added: “Empty deteriorating buildings across our region need to be put back into use and value add positions whenever and wherever possible.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the local planning authority to demonstrate that they are behind regeneration in all its forms by supporting this excellent new business venture.”

The plans include long-range air rifle facilities, a tea room and a shop which could manufacture bespoke products for customers.

In future, owners also plan to introduce an air pistol range.

Public comments can be made on the application until Tuesday, February 12 with a final decision expected in March.

For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning ref: 18/01933/FUL

Philadelphia Complex, Philadelphia Lane, Sunderland. Picture:Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service