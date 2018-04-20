Award-winning Sunderland contact centre features on BBC’s The One Show

The work of staff at a Wearside contact centre was broadcast to millions of viewers on BBC topical programme The One Show after a film crew visited the business.

BGL Customer Services was featured in a segment the rise in customer feedback and online reviews on the early evening programme this week.

Nicola Sumner, of BGL Customer Services, alongside Iwan Thomas of The One Show.

The company, based at St Catherine’s Court off Wessington Way, supports the home and motor insurance customers of some big UK brands as part of BGL Group.

It was recently named European Contact Centre of the Year at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards, so the BBC crew were keen to seek the views of customer operations director Nicola Sumner on why customer feedback is so important and how businesses such as BGL use it to shape their services.

Presenter Iwan Thomas MBE, a former European and Commonwealth 400m champion, sports commentator and Strictly Come Dancing competitor, spoke to Nicola about how and when her teams seek feedback from customers and what they do with the information they receive.

Joined by a crew including director, producer, camera operator and runner, Iwan made himself at home, wheeling the tea trolley and chatting to team members on his way around the building.

He and the crew also visited the city centre, where they asked members of the public how useful they find online reviews and whether they’re happy to contribute their opinions on the products they buy.

Unbeknown to Iwan, the team also asked their interviewees to rate his performance and their One Show interview experience – though happily all gave top marks.

Nicola said: “When we got the call from the BBC on Friday afternoon asking if they could pop in for a visit, we jumped at the chance to share our approach to customer feedback with The One Show’s millions of viewers.

“It’s great to have such a high-profile opportunity to talk about how what we hear from our customers shapes our business.

“Customer feedback really helps us to understand both what we’re getting right and where we could do better, and it has a real impact on the way we provide our services.

“We don’t just listen to it.

“We act on it – and that’s what’s made us Europe’s leading contact centre.”

The final piece featured on Tuesday on BBC One and is now available via BBC iPlayer.

Viewers should scroll to 22 minutes and 45 seconds into the programme to see the segment on BGL Customer Services.

The company is currently recruiting for a number of roles, including apprentice customer experience representatives.

For more information and to apply, visit the BGL Group website careers section.