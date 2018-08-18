Artistic Wearside frm bids for award double

An artistic Wearside-based company is bidding to extend its stay as reigning champions in the Portfolio Awards.

What a year it has been for ARTventurers which lifted the trophy for the Small Business of the Year category at last year’s awards.

We’ve been able to create fun, flexible family-friendly business opportunities through our innovative and creative approach to franchising and support our ARTventurers franchisees in their journey into the world of self employment, Fiona Simpson

The plaudits have kept on coming ever since for the firm which runs colourful, creative art classes for babies, toddlers and children, centred on children’s learning and development through art and creative play.

The idea is that children can come along and have fun in a safe, social environment - along with their grown ups.

Founder Fiona Simpson started the very first ARTventurers classes in Ashbrooke in 2011 and now ARTventurers has more than 30 branches across the UK.

She said there were “hundreds of children attending our classes each week.

“The last 18 months has been amazing for ARTventurers. In October we won two major industry awards in the What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2017 – Best Baby/Toddler Development Activity 2017 and Best Preschool Activity 2017, beating national competitors to be named best in our field. We were thrilled to be winners in the Small Business of the Year category in the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards 2017, were named Overall Top Franchise 2017 in the Working Mums Awards 2017 and won Small Business of the Year in the Networking Mummies UK Awards 2018.”

It’s a reflection of the growth of the business which has also seen the workforce expand at the head office.

Fiona added: “We believe that ARTventurers should win an award to recognise our business growth to date.

“We’ve been able to create fun, flexible family-friendly business opportunities through our innovative and creative approach to franchising and support our ARTventurers franchisees in their journey into the world of self employment, enabling them in turn to contribute to their local economies. ARTventurers is now a nationally recognised brand and a leading provider in the children’s activity market across the UK.”

