166 takeaways in Sunderland with a five-star food hygiene rating

These are all 166 of the takeaways in Sunderland with five-star food hygiene ratings.

These takeaways have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

*How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

*The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

All of these places have a five-star rating.

*How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 31, 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website here.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):

A. LO CHOP SUEY HOUSE, 32 Station Avenue North Houghton, DH4 6HT - rated 5 on September 6, 2017

ALOY BODIES, Private address: registered with Sunderland local authority, NE37 - rated 5 on January 2 2018

AUNT MAUD'S TASTY DINNERS, 32 Londonderry Street, Sunderland, SR3 2AY - rated 5 on January 15, 2018

BARBEL, 9 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BP - rated 5 on October 31, 2017

BELLS FISH + CHIPS, 2 Craggs Road, Washington, NE38 8FB - rated 5 on April 26, 2018

BERTO'S, 19 North Bridge Street, Sunderland, SR5 1AB - rated 5 on March 29, 2018

BETTY'S FISH + CHIPS, Whitburn Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AA - rated 5 on September 22, 2016

BHAJI, 73 Newbottle Street Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AR - rated 5 on August 15, 2017

BIG MACS, 48 The Green, Sunderland, SR5 2HY - rated 5 on February 3, 2017

BLACKFELL FRYER, 150 Rushyrig, Washington, NE37 1LN - rated 5 on December 4, 2017

BOW'S THAI TAKEAWAY, 7 Davison Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 2DL - rated 5 on April 26, 2018

BUDDAH BELLY, 2 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9RQ - rated 5 on December 14, 2016

CACTUS, 21 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AP - rated 5 on February 26, 2018

CHENGS, 4 Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, SR5 5HF - rated 5 on March 21, 2017

CHINESE 2 GO, 62 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on August 4, 2016

CHINESE KITCHEN, 105 Stannington Grove, Sunderland, SR2 9JT - rated 5 on June 20, 2017

CHOPSTIX NOODLE BAR, 30 The Galleries Washington, NE38 7SA - rated 5 on November 8, 2016

CINAMON KITCHEN, 111 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BN - rated 5 on January 11, 2017

CLASSIC PIZZA, 5 Front Street, Washington, NE37 2BN - rated 5 on January 25, 2017

CLEM'S FISH RESTAURANT, 2 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3JT - rated 5 on October 25, 2017

COD LOVES A FRYER, Rickleton Village Centre, Washington, NE38 9ET - rated 5 on December 9, 2016

CONCORD CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 1 West View Washington, NE37 2DT - rated 5 on January 17, 2017

COOK @ COOKER, 31 Meadow Terrace, Houghton, DH4 7AF - rated 5 on September 6, 2017

CROZIER FISHERIES, 8 Crozier Street, Sunderland, SR5 1DN - rated 5 on August 23, 2017

CURRY HUT, 7 Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH - rated 5 on February 2, 2017

DELI-LICIOUS, 5 North Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR5 2SU - rated 5 on September 5, 2016

DELIGHTS, 10 Olive Street, Sunderland, SR1 3PE - rated 5 on September 28, 2017

DEPTFORD CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 21 Fern Street, Sunderland, SR4 6AL - rated 5 on July 27, 2017

DEVITO'S 57 Castlereagh Street, Sunderland, SR3 1HL - rated 5 on June 28, 2017

DIAL-A-CURRY, 1 Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH - rated 5 on March 13, 2018

DICKSONS, 3 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3JT - rated 5 on September 8, 2017

DIXY CHICKEN, 56 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on October 2, 2017

DOMINO'S PIZZA, 58 Saint Luke's Terrace Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on October 26, 2017

DOMINO'S PIZZA, 79 Newbottle Street, Houghton, DH4 4AR - rated 5 on May 13, 2016

DOMINO'S PIZZA, 7 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on September 8, 2017

DOMINO'S PIZZA, 112 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9EQ - rated 5 on December 30, 2016

DOWNEY'S 6 Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1LL - rated 5 on November 8, 2017

DOWNEY'S FISH + CHIPS, Marine Walk, Sunderland, SR6 0PL - rated 5 on March 15, 2018

DULAI'S DEEP BLUE, Front Street, Houghton, DH5 9HJ - rated 5 on February 28, 2017

EASY STREET PIZZA + GRILL, 20 Front Street, Washington, NE37 2BA - rated 5 on April 24, 2018

ELITE CATERERS, 36 Station Road, Washington, NE38 8LX - rated 5 on August 16, 2016

ELL'S KITCHEN, 1 Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 7SN - rated 5 on August 16, 2016

FATSO'S FILLING STATION, 29 Crowtree Road, Sunderland, SR1 3JU - rated 5 on February 6, 2017

FATSO'S FILLING STATION, 7 Saint Thomas Street, Sunderland, SR1 1QD - rated 5 on January 10, 2017

FLAVA'S, 80 The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RT - rated 5 on December 29, 2016

FLETCHERS FISH + CHIPS, 35 Noble Street, Sunderland, SR2 8LU - rated 5 on March 29, 2017

FOUNTAINS FISH AND CHIPS,1 Exmouth Square, Sunderland, SR5 2QQ - rated 5 on February 1, 2017

FULWELL TANDOORI CHEF, 119 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9QP - rated 5 on May 11, 2017

GILL FISHERIES, 3 Victoria Place, Washington, NE37 2SU - rated 5 on January 13, 2017

GILLS FRY FRY, 33 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - rated 5 on August 9, 2017

GILLS FRY FRY (REDHOUSE), 25 Redmond Road, Sunderland, SR5 5PJ - rated 5 on May 27, 2016

GILLS GOLDEN FISH N CHIPS, 1 Aline Street, Sunderland, SR3 2DZ - rated 5 on November 30, 2016

GILLS GOLDEN FRY, 43 Ashdown Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HU - rated 5 on November 23, 2016

GMTS TAKEAWAY, 1 Dundas Street, Sunderland, SR6 0AY - rated 5 on May 5, 2016

GOLDEN FRY, 193 Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4BX - rated 5 on November 23, 2016

GOLDEN FRY INN, Herrington Burn, Houghton, DH4 7AH - rated 5 on February 6, 2017

GOOD TASTE, Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9AS - rated 5 on January 13, 2017

GRANGETOWN CANTONESE CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 36 Windsor Terrace Sunderland, SR2 9QF - rated 5 on December 6, 2017

GRANGETOWN TANDOORI KITCHEN, 1 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9RQ - rated 5 on May 4, 2018

GRASSWELL CHIPPY, 1 Grasswell Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4DX - rated 5 on August 9, 2017

GREAT WALL, 233 Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 2AB - rated 5 on March 29, 2018

GREEN BAMBOO, 4 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - rated 5 on June 5, 2017

GRILL HUT, 24 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BX - rated 5 on February 1, 2017

HAPPY FAMILY CHOP SUEY HOUSE, 30 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JT - rated 5 on January 17, 2017

HAPPY VALLEY, 54 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR3 4AW - rated 5 on September 7, 2017

HARRY'S, 127 Front Road, Sunderland, SR4 0BX - rated 5 on June 1, 2017

HONG KONG TAKEAWAY, 2 Heworth Road, Washington, NE37 2PY - rated 5 on January 13, 2017

HOT BITE, 11 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on August 23, 2017

THE HUT, 7 Warwick Terrace Sunderland, SR3 1BP - rated 5 on September 12, 2017

JEERA SPICE, 20 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RN - rated 5 on August 1, 2016

JUNE'S CAFE, Private address: registered with Sunderland local authority, DH5 - rated 5 on June 26, 2015

JUS DELICIOUS, 51 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - rated 5 on September 8, 2017

KELLY ANN'S CAKES, Lake Road Houghton, DH5 8BJ - rated 5 on August 7, 2015

KFC, The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RU - rated 5 on May 30, 2018

KINGS, 67 Station Road Houghton, DH5 0AT - rated 5 on October 3, 2017

KIOSK NO 2 - CAT + DOG STEPS, Whitburn Road, Sunderland - rated 5 on December 7, 2016

KRUSTYS, 19 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 3BQ - rated 5 on January 25, 2018

LIKING CHINESE TAKE AWAY, 46 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BX - rated 5 on October 24, 2017

LING SUN, 4 Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE - rated 5 on December 5, 2017

LUCKY STAR, 11 Railway Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 0PA - rated 5 on December 19, 2017

MAGIC WOK, 10 Grieves Buildings, Houghton, DH4 7AU - rated 5 on April 17, 2018

MAMA'S DELIVERY, South Street, Houghton, DH4 4EH - rated 5 on October 20, 2016

MAMA'S DELIVERY, 10 Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1LL - rated 5 on April 25, 2018

MANHATTAN PIZZA COMPANY, 11 Heworth Road, Washington, NE37 2PY - rated 5 on August 12, 2016

MARINERS, 197 Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, SR4 8JD - rated 5 on March 7, 2018

MARIO PIZZA, 156 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9QS - rated 5 on October 18, 2016

MAY HO CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 12 Sunderland Street, Houghton, DH4 4BD - rated 5 on February 17, 2017

MAY HONG, 49 Station Road, Washington, NE38 7BE - rated 5 on October 31, 2017

MCCOYS BAKERY AND DELI, 155 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HS - rated 5 on December 7, 2017

MERRILLS FISH + CHIPS, 133 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HG - rated 5 on October 23, 2017

MING GARDEN CHINESE TAKE AWAY, 8 Blind Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1AT - rated 5 on March 1, 2017

MONSOON SPICE, 56 Bede Street, Sunderland, SR6 0NT - rated 5 on January 3, 2017

MURTHA'S, 70 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on February 2, 2017

NAPOLI PIZZA, 3 Rosse Close, Washington, NE37 1ET - rated 5 on October 24, 2017

NORTH SANDS, 146 Newcastle Road, Sunderland, SR5 1NA - rated 5 on February 8, 2018

NUDO SUSHI BOX, 57 The Bridges, Sunderland, SR1 3LE - rated 5 on June 1, 2017

OCEAN BASKET, 23 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RW - rated 5 on May 26, 2017

OLD TOWN CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 18 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AP - rated 5 on February 16, 2017

OLIVE EXPRESS, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX - rated 5 on August 16, 2017

ONE SHOP DELI, 19 Hendon Road, Sunderland, SR1 2JD - rated 5 on December 20, 2016

OXCLOSE CHIPPY, Oxclose Village Centre, Washington, NE38 0LZ - rated 5 on January 31, 2018

P + A GORMAN'S, Barmston Centre, Washington, NE38 8DG - rated 5 on August 16, 2016

THE PAGODA, 81 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0AB - rated 5 on March 21, 2018

PANDA EXPRESS, 30 High Street, Houghton, DH5 0JN - rated 5 on January 9, 2018

PAUL'S GOLDEN CHIPPY, 11 Windsor Terrace Sunderland, SR2 9QF - rated 5 on July 26, 2016

PEGGY'S PLAICE, 2 Grieves Buildings, Houghton, DH4 7AU - rated 5 on April 6, 2017

PFC PERFECT FRIED CHICKEN, 17 Borough Road Sunderland, SR1 1EQ - rated 5 on October 27, 2017

PING ON CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 46 Valley Forge, Washington, NE38 7JL - rated 5 on May 15, 2018

PIZZA + CO, 2 Blind Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1AU - rated 5 on March 12, 2018

PIZZA BELLO, 4 Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH - rated 5 on March 16, 2017

PIZZA BOX, 34 Westbourne Terrace Houghton, DH4 4QU - rated 5 on August 22, 2016

PIZZA CASTLE, 69 Newbottle Street, Houghton, DH4 4AR - rated 5 on July 17, 2017

PIZZA CLICK, 5 Park Terrace, Washington NE37 2QX - rated 5 on April 6, 2017

PIZZA DIAL, 5 Imperial Buildings, Houghton, DH4 4DJ - rated 5 on May 4, 2018

PIZZA HUT, 28 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ - rated 5 on August 4, 2016

PIZZA HUT, 17 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AN - rated 5 on May 4, 2018

PIZZA STAGIONI, 32 Swan Road, Washington, NE38 8JJ - rated 5 on May 31, 2017

PIZZALICIOUS, 10 Gladstone Street, Houghton, DH4 5NX - rated 5 on January 13, 2017

PRIESTMAN CAFE, Green Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3PZ - rated 5 on August 16, 2016

REDZ, 10 The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7SA - rated 5 on June 13, 2016

REN'S DELI, 30 South Street, Houghton, DH4 4EH - rated 5 on September 7, 2017

RIZQ, The Bridge, Houghton, DH4 4LL - rated 5 on February 19, 2018

ROKER FISHERIES, 177 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ - rated 5 on September 8, 2017

ROLL WITH IT, 11 Crozier Street, Sunderland, SR5 1DN - rated 5 on April 19, 2018

ROWSHUNI, 271 Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 9RS - rated 5 on November 13, 2017

RYHOPE FISHERIES, 1 Saint Pauls Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 0HF - rated 5 on May 24, 2017

S F C, 1 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on November 22, 2017

SANDRA MINCHELLAS'S FISH AND CHIP SHOP, 7 Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA - rated 5 on November 16, 2016

SHAN TANDOORI, 1 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - rated 5 on June 5, 2018

SHINEY PIZZAS, Wheatsheaf Corner, Houghton, DH4 4QX - rated 5 on May 24, 2018

SILVER STAR, 1 Saint Ignatius Close, Sunderland, SR2 8BD - rated 5 on June 6, 2017

SIZZLERS, Stobart Street, Sunderland, SR5 1BW - rated 5 on November 29, 2017

SOLO PIZZA, 1 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 3BQ - rated 5 on August 16, 2016

SPICY CHINA, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4QT - rated 5 on April 13, 2018

STANNINGTON FISHERIES, 107 Stannington Grove, Sunderland, SR2 9JT - rated 5 on January 8, 2018

STAR TANDOORI TAKE AWAY, 4 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on May 30, 2017

SUBWAY, 30 The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7SA - rated 5 on August 15, 2017

SUBWAY, 44 The Green, Sunderland, SR5 2HY - rated 5 on November 21, 2016

SUBWAY, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 7SZ - rated 5 on October 24, 2017

SUBWAY, 30 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ - rated 5 on August 23, 2017

SUBWAY, Dunelm South, Sunderland, SR2 7QX - rated 5 on July 18, 2016

SULTAN'S, 29 Galashiels Road, Sunderland, SR4 8JJ - rated 5 on October 26, 2016

TANDOORI GARDEN, 1 Saint Oswalds Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4JX - rated 5 on March 30, 2017

TASTY HOUSE, 42 Market Street, Houghton, DH5 9DY - rated 5 on April 4, 2017

TASTY KITCHEN, 11 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4QT - rated 5 on December 4, 2017

THE BIG BREAKFAST/THE BIG SLICE, Addison Street, Sunderland, SR2 8SZ - rated 5 on October 12, 2017

THE CARVERY, 227 Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 2AA - rated 5 on September 12, 2017

THE FOUNTAIN GARDEN, 61 Queens Crescent, Sunderland, SR4 7JH - rated 5 on August 23, 2017

THE MARKET DELI, 14 Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG - rated 5 on October 3, 2016

THE MIDAS TOUCH, 9 Blind Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1AT - rated 5 on August 23, 2017

THE NEW GOLDEN WOK, 2 Donwell Village Centre, Washington, NE37 1EE - rated 5 on October 26, 2017

THE ORANGE LEAF, 51 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7AF - rated 5 on March 6, 2017

THE ROKER TANDOORI TAKEAWAY, 170 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ - rated 5 on September 8, 2017

THORNDALE TANDOORI, 20 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JT - rated 5 on November 6, 2017

TOMMY'S FISH + CHIPS, 3 William Doxford Centre, Sunderland, SR3 2NE - rated 5 on June 7, 2017

TOP TASTE, 3 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RH - rated 5 on December 6, 2017

TORRENS FISH BAR + PIZZERIA, Unit 3, 3 North Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR5 3TU - rated 5 on January 12, 2017

TOWN END FARM TANDOORI, 41 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - rated 5 on September 8, 2017

TWISTED APRON, 12 Swan Road, Washington, NE38 8JJ - rated 5 on May 23, 2017

URBAN TERRACE KITCHEN DELICATESSEN, 3 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ - rated 5 on September 29, 2016

VILLAGE SPICE, 40 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4QU - rated 5 on October 26, 2017

WOO LOT CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 8 Front Street, Washington, NE37 2BN - rated 5 on April 10, 2018

YOUNGS FISHERIES, 57 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RD - rated 5 on July 25, 2017