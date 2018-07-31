166 takeaways in Sunderland with a five-star food hygiene rating

These are all 166 of the takeaways in Sunderland with five-star food hygiene ratings.
These takeaways have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.
Here’s what the ratings mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Eateries are judged on three criteria:
*How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.
*The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities
*How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.
The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 31, 2018.
For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website here.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.
The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):
A. LO CHOP SUEY HOUSE, 32 Station Avenue North Houghton, DH4 6HT - rated 5 on September 6, 2017
ALOY BODIES, Private address: registered with Sunderland local authority, NE37 - rated 5 on January 2 2018
AUNT MAUD'S TASTY DINNERS, 32 Londonderry Street, Sunderland, SR3 2AY - rated 5 on January 15, 2018
BARBEL, 9 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BP - rated 5 on October 31, 2017
BELLS FISH + CHIPS, 2 Craggs Road, Washington, NE38 8FB - rated 5 on April 26, 2018
BERTO'S, 19 North Bridge Street, Sunderland, SR5 1AB - rated 5 on March 29, 2018
BETTY'S FISH + CHIPS, Whitburn Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AA - rated 5 on September 22, 2016
BHAJI, 73 Newbottle Street Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 4AR - rated 5 on August 15, 2017
BIG MACS, 48 The Green, Sunderland, SR5 2HY - rated 5 on February 3, 2017
BLACKFELL FRYER, 150 Rushyrig, Washington, NE37 1LN - rated 5 on December 4, 2017
BOW'S THAI TAKEAWAY, 7 Davison Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 2DL - rated 5 on April 26, 2018
BUDDAH BELLY, 2 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9RQ - rated 5 on December 14, 2016
CACTUS, 21 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AP - rated 5 on February 26, 2018
CHENGS, 4 Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, SR5 5HF - rated 5 on March 21, 2017
CHINESE 2 GO, 62 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on August 4, 2016
CHINESE KITCHEN, 105 Stannington Grove, Sunderland, SR2 9JT - rated 5 on June 20, 2017
CHOPSTIX NOODLE BAR, 30 The Galleries Washington, NE38 7SA - rated 5 on November 8, 2016
CINAMON KITCHEN, 111 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BN - rated 5 on January 11, 2017
CLASSIC PIZZA, 5 Front Street, Washington, NE37 2BN - rated 5 on January 25, 2017
CLEM'S FISH RESTAURANT, 2 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3JT - rated 5 on October 25, 2017
COD LOVES A FRYER, Rickleton Village Centre, Washington, NE38 9ET - rated 5 on December 9, 2016
CONCORD CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 1 West View Washington, NE37 2DT - rated 5 on January 17, 2017
COOK @ COOKER, 31 Meadow Terrace, Houghton, DH4 7AF - rated 5 on September 6, 2017
CROZIER FISHERIES, 8 Crozier Street, Sunderland, SR5 1DN - rated 5 on August 23, 2017
CURRY HUT, 7 Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH - rated 5 on February 2, 2017
DELI-LICIOUS, 5 North Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR5 2SU - rated 5 on September 5, 2016
DELIGHTS, 10 Olive Street, Sunderland, SR1 3PE - rated 5 on September 28, 2017
DEPTFORD CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 21 Fern Street, Sunderland, SR4 6AL - rated 5 on July 27, 2017
DEVITO'S 57 Castlereagh Street, Sunderland, SR3 1HL - rated 5 on June 28, 2017
DIAL-A-CURRY, 1 Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH - rated 5 on March 13, 2018
DICKSONS, 3 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3JT - rated 5 on September 8, 2017
DIXY CHICKEN, 56 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on October 2, 2017
DOMINO'S PIZZA, 58 Saint Luke's Terrace Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on October 26, 2017
DOMINO'S PIZZA, 79 Newbottle Street, Houghton, DH4 4AR - rated 5 on May 13, 2016
DOMINO'S PIZZA, 7 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on September 8, 2017
DOMINO'S PIZZA, 112 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9EQ - rated 5 on December 30, 2016
DOWNEY'S 6 Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1LL - rated 5 on November 8, 2017
DOWNEY'S FISH + CHIPS, Marine Walk, Sunderland, SR6 0PL - rated 5 on March 15, 2018
DULAI'S DEEP BLUE, Front Street, Houghton, DH5 9HJ - rated 5 on February 28, 2017
EASY STREET PIZZA + GRILL, 20 Front Street, Washington, NE37 2BA - rated 5 on April 24, 2018
ELITE CATERERS, 36 Station Road, Washington, NE38 8LX - rated 5 on August 16, 2016
ELL'S KITCHEN, 1 Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 7SN - rated 5 on August 16, 2016
FATSO'S FILLING STATION, 29 Crowtree Road, Sunderland, SR1 3JU - rated 5 on February 6, 2017
FATSO'S FILLING STATION, 7 Saint Thomas Street, Sunderland, SR1 1QD - rated 5 on January 10, 2017
FLAVA'S, 80 The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RT - rated 5 on December 29, 2016
FLETCHERS FISH + CHIPS, 35 Noble Street, Sunderland, SR2 8LU - rated 5 on March 29, 2017
FOUNTAINS FISH AND CHIPS,1 Exmouth Square, Sunderland, SR5 2QQ - rated 5 on February 1, 2017
FULWELL TANDOORI CHEF, 119 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9QP - rated 5 on May 11, 2017
GILL FISHERIES, 3 Victoria Place, Washington, NE37 2SU - rated 5 on January 13, 2017
GILLS FRY FRY, 33 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - rated 5 on August 9, 2017
GILLS FRY FRY (REDHOUSE), 25 Redmond Road, Sunderland, SR5 5PJ - rated 5 on May 27, 2016
GILLS GOLDEN FISH N CHIPS, 1 Aline Street, Sunderland, SR3 2DZ - rated 5 on November 30, 2016
GILLS GOLDEN FRY, 43 Ashdown Road, Sunderland, SR3 3HU - rated 5 on November 23, 2016
GMTS TAKEAWAY, 1 Dundas Street, Sunderland, SR6 0AY - rated 5 on May 5, 2016
GOLDEN FRY, 193 Durham Road, Sunderland, SR3 4BX - rated 5 on November 23, 2016
GOLDEN FRY INN, Herrington Burn, Houghton, DH4 7AH - rated 5 on February 6, 2017
GOOD TASTE, Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9AS - rated 5 on January 13, 2017
GRANGETOWN CANTONESE CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 36 Windsor Terrace Sunderland, SR2 9QF - rated 5 on December 6, 2017
GRANGETOWN TANDOORI KITCHEN, 1 Stockton Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9RQ - rated 5 on May 4, 2018
GRASSWELL CHIPPY, 1 Grasswell Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4DX - rated 5 on August 9, 2017
GREAT WALL, 233 Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 2AB - rated 5 on March 29, 2018
GREEN BAMBOO, 4 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - rated 5 on June 5, 2017
GRILL HUT, 24 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BX - rated 5 on February 1, 2017
HAPPY FAMILY CHOP SUEY HOUSE, 30 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JT - rated 5 on January 17, 2017
HAPPY VALLEY, 54 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR3 4AW - rated 5 on September 7, 2017
HARRY'S, 127 Front Road, Sunderland, SR4 0BX - rated 5 on June 1, 2017
HONG KONG TAKEAWAY, 2 Heworth Road, Washington, NE37 2PY - rated 5 on January 13, 2017
HOT BITE, 11 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on August 23, 2017
THE HUT, 7 Warwick Terrace Sunderland, SR3 1BP - rated 5 on September 12, 2017
JEERA SPICE, 20 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RN - rated 5 on August 1, 2016
JUNE'S CAFE, Private address: registered with Sunderland local authority, DH5 - rated 5 on June 26, 2015
JUS DELICIOUS, 51 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - rated 5 on September 8, 2017
KELLY ANN'S CAKES, Lake Road Houghton, DH5 8BJ - rated 5 on August 7, 2015
KFC, The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RU - rated 5 on May 30, 2018
KINGS, 67 Station Road Houghton, DH5 0AT - rated 5 on October 3, 2017
KIOSK NO 2 - CAT + DOG STEPS, Whitburn Road, Sunderland - rated 5 on December 7, 2016
KRUSTYS, 19 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 3BQ - rated 5 on January 25, 2018
LIKING CHINESE TAKE AWAY, 46 Sea Road, Sunderland, SR6 9BX - rated 5 on October 24, 2017
LING SUN, 4 Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE - rated 5 on December 5, 2017
LUCKY STAR, 11 Railway Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 0PA - rated 5 on December 19, 2017
MAGIC WOK, 10 Grieves Buildings, Houghton, DH4 7AU - rated 5 on April 17, 2018
MAMA'S DELIVERY, South Street, Houghton, DH4 4EH - rated 5 on October 20, 2016
MAMA'S DELIVERY, 10 Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1LL - rated 5 on April 25, 2018
MANHATTAN PIZZA COMPANY, 11 Heworth Road, Washington, NE37 2PY - rated 5 on August 12, 2016
MARINERS, 197 Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, SR4 8JD - rated 5 on March 7, 2018
MARIO PIZZA, 156 Fulwell Road, Sunderland, SR6 9QS - rated 5 on October 18, 2016
MAY HO CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 12 Sunderland Street, Houghton, DH4 4BD - rated 5 on February 17, 2017
MAY HONG, 49 Station Road, Washington, NE38 7BE - rated 5 on October 31, 2017
MCCOYS BAKERY AND DELI, 155 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HS - rated 5 on December 7, 2017
MERRILLS FISH + CHIPS, 133 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HG - rated 5 on October 23, 2017
MING GARDEN CHINESE TAKE AWAY, 8 Blind Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1AT - rated 5 on March 1, 2017
MONSOON SPICE, 56 Bede Street, Sunderland, SR6 0NT - rated 5 on January 3, 2017
MURTHA'S, 70 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - rated 5 on February 2, 2017
NAPOLI PIZZA, 3 Rosse Close, Washington, NE37 1ET - rated 5 on October 24, 2017
NORTH SANDS, 146 Newcastle Road, Sunderland, SR5 1NA - rated 5 on February 8, 2018
NUDO SUSHI BOX, 57 The Bridges, Sunderland, SR1 3LE - rated 5 on June 1, 2017
OCEAN BASKET, 23 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0RW - rated 5 on May 26, 2017
OLD TOWN CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 18 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AP - rated 5 on February 16, 2017
OLIVE EXPRESS, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX - rated 5 on August 16, 2017
ONE SHOP DELI, 19 Hendon Road, Sunderland, SR1 2JD - rated 5 on December 20, 2016
OXCLOSE CHIPPY, Oxclose Village Centre, Washington, NE38 0LZ - rated 5 on January 31, 2018
P + A GORMAN'S, Barmston Centre, Washington, NE38 8DG - rated 5 on August 16, 2016
THE PAGODA, 81 Ryhope Street South, Sunderland, SR2 0AB - rated 5 on March 21, 2018
PANDA EXPRESS, 30 High Street, Houghton, DH5 0JN - rated 5 on January 9, 2018
PAUL'S GOLDEN CHIPPY, 11 Windsor Terrace Sunderland, SR2 9QF - rated 5 on July 26, 2016
PEGGY'S PLAICE, 2 Grieves Buildings, Houghton, DH4 7AU - rated 5 on April 6, 2017
PFC PERFECT FRIED CHICKEN, 17 Borough Road Sunderland, SR1 1EQ - rated 5 on October 27, 2017
PING ON CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 46 Valley Forge, Washington, NE38 7JL - rated 5 on May 15, 2018
PIZZA + CO, 2 Blind Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1AU - rated 5 on March 12, 2018
PIZZA BELLO, 4 Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH - rated 5 on March 16, 2017
PIZZA BOX, 34 Westbourne Terrace Houghton, DH4 4QU - rated 5 on August 22, 2016
PIZZA CASTLE, 69 Newbottle Street, Houghton, DH4 4AR - rated 5 on July 17, 2017
PIZZA CLICK, 5 Park Terrace, Washington NE37 2QX - rated 5 on April 6, 2017
PIZZA DIAL, 5 Imperial Buildings, Houghton, DH4 4DJ - rated 5 on May 4, 2018
PIZZA HUT, 28 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ - rated 5 on August 4, 2016
PIZZA HUT, 17 Speculation Place, Washington, NE37 2AN - rated 5 on May 4, 2018
PIZZA STAGIONI, 32 Swan Road, Washington, NE38 8JJ - rated 5 on May 31, 2017
PIZZALICIOUS, 10 Gladstone Street, Houghton, DH4 5NX - rated 5 on January 13, 2017
PRIESTMAN CAFE, Green Terrace, Sunderland, SR1 3PZ - rated 5 on August 16, 2016
REDZ, 10 The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7SA - rated 5 on June 13, 2016
REN'S DELI, 30 South Street, Houghton, DH4 4EH - rated 5 on September 7, 2017
RIZQ, The Bridge, Houghton, DH4 4LL - rated 5 on February 19, 2018
ROKER FISHERIES, 177 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ - rated 5 on September 8, 2017
ROLL WITH IT, 11 Crozier Street, Sunderland, SR5 1DN - rated 5 on April 19, 2018
ROWSHUNI, 271 Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 9RS - rated 5 on November 13, 2017
RYHOPE FISHERIES, 1 Saint Pauls Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 0HF - rated 5 on May 24, 2017
S F C, 1 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on November 22, 2017
SANDRA MINCHELLAS'S FISH AND CHIP SHOP, 7 Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA - rated 5 on November 16, 2016
SHAN TANDOORI, 1 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - rated 5 on June 5, 2018
SHINEY PIZZAS, Wheatsheaf Corner, Houghton, DH4 4QX - rated 5 on May 24, 2018
SILVER STAR, 1 Saint Ignatius Close, Sunderland, SR2 8BD - rated 5 on June 6, 2017
SIZZLERS, Stobart Street, Sunderland, SR5 1BW - rated 5 on November 29, 2017
SOLO PIZZA, 1 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, SR5 3BQ - rated 5 on August 16, 2016
SPICY CHINA, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4QT - rated 5 on April 13, 2018
STANNINGTON FISHERIES, 107 Stannington Grove, Sunderland, SR2 9JT - rated 5 on January 8, 2018
STAR TANDOORI TAKE AWAY, 4 Victoria Road, Washington, NE37 2SY - rated 5 on May 30, 2017
SUBWAY, 30 The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7SA - rated 5 on August 15, 2017
SUBWAY, 44 The Green, Sunderland, SR5 2HY - rated 5 on November 21, 2016
SUBWAY, Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 7SZ - rated 5 on October 24, 2017
SUBWAY, 30 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ - rated 5 on August 23, 2017
SUBWAY, Dunelm South, Sunderland, SR2 7QX - rated 5 on July 18, 2016
SULTAN'S, 29 Galashiels Road, Sunderland, SR4 8JJ - rated 5 on October 26, 2016
TANDOORI GARDEN, 1 Saint Oswalds Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4JX - rated 5 on March 30, 2017
TASTY HOUSE, 42 Market Street, Houghton, DH5 9DY - rated 5 on April 4, 2017
TASTY KITCHEN, 11 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4QT - rated 5 on December 4, 2017
THE BIG BREAKFAST/THE BIG SLICE, Addison Street, Sunderland, SR2 8SZ - rated 5 on October 12, 2017
THE CARVERY, 227 Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 2AA - rated 5 on September 12, 2017
THE FOUNTAIN GARDEN, 61 Queens Crescent, Sunderland, SR4 7JH - rated 5 on August 23, 2017
THE MARKET DELI, 14 Market Square, Sunderland, SR1 3DG - rated 5 on October 3, 2016
THE MIDAS TOUCH, 9 Blind Lane, Sunderland, SR3 1AT - rated 5 on August 23, 2017
THE NEW GOLDEN WOK, 2 Donwell Village Centre, Washington, NE37 1EE - rated 5 on October 26, 2017
THE ORANGE LEAF, 51 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 7AF - rated 5 on March 6, 2017
THE ROKER TANDOORI TAKEAWAY, 170 Roker Avenue, Sunderland, SR6 0HQ - rated 5 on September 8, 2017
THORNDALE TANDOORI, 20 Thorndale Road, Sunderland, SR3 4JT - rated 5 on November 6, 2017
TOMMY'S FISH + CHIPS, 3 William Doxford Centre, Sunderland, SR3 2NE - rated 5 on June 7, 2017
TOP TASTE, 3 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RH - rated 5 on December 6, 2017
TORRENS FISH BAR + PIZZERIA, Unit 3, 3 North Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR5 3TU - rated 5 on January 12, 2017
TOWN END FARM TANDOORI, 41 Blackwood Road, Sunderland, SR5 4PT - rated 5 on September 8, 2017
TWISTED APRON, 12 Swan Road, Washington, NE38 8JJ - rated 5 on May 23, 2017
URBAN TERRACE KITCHEN DELICATESSEN, 3 Saint Luke's Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NQ - rated 5 on September 29, 2016
VILLAGE SPICE, 40 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton, DH4 4QU - rated 5 on October 26, 2017
WOO LOT CHINESE TAKEAWAY, 8 Front Street, Washington, NE37 2BN - rated 5 on April 10, 2018
YOUNGS FISHERIES, 57 Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RD - rated 5 on July 25, 2017