12 tips for Christmas from Citizens Advice Sunderland

The charity wants to help households avoid pressure on their budgets, and keep family finances healthy. In Sunderland, advisers have helped more than 2,100 people with debt problems over the past 12 months. Their practical advice includes planning early, avoiding unauthorised overdrafts and checking all of the available information before using credit. You can visit Citizens Advice Sunderland in the city's Waterloo Place or at The Galleries in Washington.

1. Plan early Plan how much you are going to spend on each person and stick to it.

2. Don't forget everyday bills It may be Christ mas, but keep on top of priority bills, such as rent and council tax.

3. Think twice about overdrafts Don't run up an overdraft without first chatting to your bank, or it could be costly.

4. Keep it simple Pay for your goods wit cash or a debit card if you can. Don't be persuaded to take out credit.

