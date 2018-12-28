Business leaders including Nissan chief to be made CBEs in Queen’s New Year’s Honours

Industry chiefs are to be made CBEs in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Construction firm boss John Gibbon Wood, Nissan chief Kevin Fitzpatrick and North East Chamber of Commerce chief executive James Ramsbotham will all be awarded the honour of Commander of the British Empire in 2019.

Nissan's Kevin Fitzpatick

Mr Gibbon Wood, of Washington, is chairman Tolent Construction Ltd and is being recognised for services to the Building and to the Civil Engineering Industry. (Washington, Tyne and Wear)

Mr Fitzpatrick, from Chester-le-Street, holds the position of senior vice-president manufacturing, purchase, supply chain management at Nissan Europe.

He is being honoured for services to manufacturing and engineering in the North East.

And Mr Ramsbotham is being given his CBE for services to business and to the economy in the North East.