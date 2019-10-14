Burst water main floods Sunderland road as families face issues with supply
Emergency repairs are taking place on a burst water main in Sunderland, which saw a number of the city’s postcode areas face issues with their supply.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:55 am
Northumbrian Water confirmed at around 11pm on Sunday, October 13 that there were water supply issues in SR1, SR3, SR4 and SR5 postcodes due to a burst water main.
In a string of messages on its Twitter account on Sunday, the water supplier confirmed that repair work was “ongoing” and was due to be completed overnight into Monday, October 14.
A witness told the Echo that the water was still "gushing” down the road in the early hours of Monday - but that engineers were at the scene.
The incident happened on the south side of the Queen Alexandra Bridge, near to the junction of Lisburn Terrace and Pallion New Road.
At 7.30am on Monday, there were already tailbacks of more than a dozen cars in the area.