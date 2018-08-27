Burglary, assault on a police officer and sending a malicious communication dealt with by magistrates

The following Sunderland cases were dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court:

Joanne Gunn, 45, of Runnymede Way, Sunderland, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, 40 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £735 costs for possession of an offensive weapon, and sending a malicious communication.

Robert Leigh, 43, of Saint Andrews, Chilton Moor, Houghton, was sentenced to a curfew of four weeks, 25 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £350 compensation for burglary.

Craig Finnigan, 37, of Baden Crescent, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £300 in fines, costs, and compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Darren Stokoe, 26, of Hereford Road, Sunderland, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £165 for being drunk and disorderly.

Stuart Rutherford, 42, of Bamburgh Close, Washington, was disqualified from driving for 17 months, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £315 for driving with drugs in excess of the legal limit.

Peter Dawson, 35, of St Paul’s Terrace, Ryhope, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £385 for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Morland Evans, 31, of Logan Street, Hetton, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 120 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £170 costs for harassment.

Connor Geldard, 18, of Earlston Street, Sunderland, was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £200 costs for assault.