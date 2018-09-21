Budding cook Poppy enjoys cooking lesson from top chef Gordon Ramsay

A young scout was given an opportunity of a lifetime when she was taught how to cook by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Poppy Oxberry, 13, travelled down to the chef’s home in Cornwall during the summer holidays where she had a one-to-one cooking tutorial with the man himself.

The incredible experience came about after mum Julie entered her into a competition to star in Gordon Ramsay’s new ITV series Big Chef, Little Chef, along with his daughter Tilly.

Poppy, from Lambton, Washington, told judges how she was going to America next summer to take part in the World Scout Jamboree.

The 3rd Washington Scouts member explained how she wanted to learn how to cook so she would be able to make a meal for the 39 people in her unit while she is over there.

She was selected as one of four children from across the country to have a cookery lesson which was aired on ITV’s This Morning earlier this week.

Poppy Oxberry with Tilly Ramsay.

Mum Julie, 45, a McDonald’s manager, said: “I went down to Cornwall with Poppy in the middle of August for her lesson.

“She had a one-to-one with Gordon and cooked a mince dish with garlic, coriander and chillies on a lettuce leaf.

“Poppy had to do all of the cooking and prep and Gordon was absolutely brilliant with all of the kids.

“He was so lovely and was asking her why she wanted to start cooking an asking her about Scouts.

Gordon Ramsay wiith Julie Oxberry, Poppy Oxberry and Tilly Ramsay.

“He is so nice and genuine.

“He shared tips with her on how to cut things and when she came out of it she was buzzing and was really enthusiastic.”

After coming home, Poppy has been putting her cooking skills to the test, practicing the dish as one she will make when she goes on the epic adventure next year.

In the 18 month build up to the trip Poppy embarked on a £3,800 fundraising mission to fund the 20 days she will be in America.

She has managed to raise £2,900 so far through an abseil off the Transporter Bridge, craft activities, and bag packs, among others.

Her fundraising activities have been documented on her YouTube Channel Poppy Presents, along with her journey to Cornwall to film the cooking show.

Mum Julie added: “The competition was open to children aged 10 to 16 and Poppy and another boy were the oldest at 13.

“Two girls and two boys took part and they all had their own reasons for wanting to cook. “One boy wanted to be able to cook more than toast for his mum who wasn’t well and some of the others just wanted to improve.

“Gordon did different dishes with each of them.”