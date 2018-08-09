BT announces 80 call centre jobs for South Shields

BT says it will be bringing 80 permanent jobs to the office centre in South Tyneside.

The announcement is part of the company's move to create 1,000 permanent roles in centres across the UK and Ireland.

The South Shields building at Harton Quay is set to get 80 of these jobs.

New customer service roles help customers with everything from technical support to account queries.

BT says the move to permanent contracts is part of its commitment to answer all BT customer calls in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2020, and BT’s goal to provide the best and most personal support for customers.

Building on the 1,100 roles created across the UK in the last year, BT Consumer will no longer use contract roles and has created these new permanent positions across a number of locations including in Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

All customer advisors currently on contract roles at BT Consumer’s sites across the UK will be offered these new roles.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences.

"These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”

As well as expert help from advisors in call centres across the UK, BT product and service advice is now available in EE stores and the company has a more personalised and easy-to-use web, app and chat experiences through the completely redesigned BT.com.