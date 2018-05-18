Brute headbutted and strangled ex-girlfriend at Sunderland hotel

A brute who headbutted and then strangled his ex girlfriend until she passed out during a hotel rendevouz has been put behind bars.

Jordan Jordison took a samurai sword with him to the meet-up at room 109 at the Roker Lodge Hotel, Sunderland, where he and his ex partner shared two litres of whisky and vodka while watching TV.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 27-year-old became "increasingly aggressive" during the short stay and "lost it" when the woman, who had booked and paid for the room, said she wanted to go home.

Prosecutor David Crook told the court Jordison snapped his victim's mobile phone "almost in half" and then attacked her.

Mr Crook said: "The defendant headbutted her. That made contact with her left eyebrow, it caused pain and swelling and marking.

"She tried to leave the hotel room but was grabbed by the defendant, who placed his hands around her neck and was squeezing.

"She thought she must have passed out.

"She woke up on the floor next to the door.

"She tried to use the room telephone but the defendant had severed cables using a machete he had with him."

The court heard the woman, who by then had a bruised and swollen eyebrow and bruising to the sides of her neck, eventually managed to get out of the room and summon help.

Mr Crook said Jordison had apologised to his victim after the violence on March 2 but she had told him she "would not forgive him".

Jordison, of no fixed address, admitted possessing an offensive weapon, assault and two charges of criminal damage.

The court heard he has a long criminal record, including offences against previous partners and was on a suspended sentence for breach of a restraining relating to an ex girlfriend.

Mr Recorder Tahir Khan sentenced Jordison to 26-and-a-half months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You headbutted her and then strangled her so that she passed out.

"When she woke up she tried to leave but you stopped her and you then caused damage within the hotel room that the two of you were in, you used the machete to cut a phone cable when she tried to call the police and had broken her mobile telephone."

Paul Rooney, defending, said Jordison has taken steps to address his problems in prison and has "turned his life around" inside by completing courses and programmes which could help him get employment in future.

Mr Rooney added: "He would like, through me, to apologise for his actions to the victim and accepts she wants nothing more to do with him."