A fuel tanker has broken down on the A19 this afternoon.

Highways England says that a lane on the northbound side of the road at the exit for the A1231 is blocked.

Crews are on the scene and hoping to clear the disruption.

Highways England tweeted: "#A19 northbound exit slip for #A1231 #Sunderland.

"There is currently a fuel tanker broken down on the slip blocking 1 of the lanes.

"We are attending and will aim to clear this as quickly as possible.

"Take care passing the scene."