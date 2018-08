More than 7,000 homes and businesses in Sunderland will be next to benefit from an ultrafast broadband and entertainment boost, Virgin Media has said.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, the company is expanding its ultrafast broadband network across the UK, bringing speeds of up to 362Mbps for residents and small businesses.

The expansion will take place in Shiney Row, Penshaw and Silksworth. Work is under way already, with completion expected by the end of 2019.