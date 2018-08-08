Britain is now home to jumping spider crickets as heatwave encourages the tropical insects to breed

A cricket that looks like a spider is on the increase in the UK thanks to the hot, dry summer.

Spider crickets have an insect's body and wings - but long legs that give them the appearance of an arachnid.

They're also known as cave crickets, and they normally live in warm climates in parts of South America, Asia and Australia - but have been sighted in Britain this summer.

The critters will even JUMP at people and other animals if they feel threatened. A woman in the Midlands reportedly found one in her bathroom which jumped on her face when she tried to remove it.

The insects are sometimes mistaken for spiders, although they are closely related to the common field cricket.

They are nocturnal and prefer dark places. Although they're harmless to humans, they can chew though carpets and even wood. They tend to live in clusters in dark, damp areas, although it's usually too cold for them in this country.

Keeping areas such as basements and bathrooms dry, light and airy will discourage them.



