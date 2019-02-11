Bright sparks Great Annual Savings charge ahead with new service

A growing Seaham company has expanded its portfolio of cost-saving services with the launch of a new regional partnership.

Great Annual Savings Group (GAS) will now help businesses prepare for a low carbon future by offering the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

We’ve seen legislation encouraging low carbon solutions for years now and it’s just the right thing to do. Mark Jones

The firm has teamed up with leading EV charging expert Elmtronics, the UK’s largest independent supplier and installer of charging points.

EV Charging will become GAS’ 13th service area, all of which centre around reducing the variable costs that come with running a business. The services include energy procurement and management; business water; merchant services; telecoms; business insurance; and more.

The new service was launched with a test-driving day for staff at GAS’ headquarters, with presentations by EV giants Tesla and Elmtronics, who provided an insight into future electronic transportation trends that could benefit businesses.

GAS Business Solutions Managers were introduced to the new technology and were treated to a look around the luxurious Tesla Model S.

Mark Jones, Associate Business Solutions Director (UKI) at GAS, said: “We’re encouraging our customers to think about their energy strategy as a whole and not just see it as an unavoidable cost. Businesses should consider how the new technology emerging can be used for development and long-term cost reduction.

“We’ve seen legislation encouraging low carbon solutions for years now and it’s just the right thing to do. But, when you couple this with access to Elmtronics’ first-class equipment and GAS’ cost reduction expertise, it becomes an opportunity with a harder business edge and a prospective revenue generator.

“We’ve received interest in the service already and we’re looking forward to contributing to the low-carbon future of business transportation in the UK.”