The Bridges shopping centre is set to hold a VIP event on July 6 to mark the end of the Beauty Week due to commence on July 1.

The exclusive event is free to the public and will take place in Central Park. Four sessions are planned for the day and will be supplied with prosecco and snacks.

Laura of What Laura Loves blog will be at the Bridges Beauty event

While beauty retailers will be hosting in-store activity for the full week, celebrity make-up artist Amanda Bell, who was born in Durham and studied beauty therapy and theatrical and specialist make-up at South Tyneside College will be leaving her studio in Norton High Street to lead two of the VIP sessions.

Laura Ferry, the popular Sunderland based influencer and blogger at WhatLauraLoves who collaborated with plus size clothing brand, Curvissa, in 2018 will be hosting a workshop based around her summer style ideas and body positivity.

A surprise guest is set to be hosting the final session.

Shoppers will also be given the chance to receive a makeover, mini facial and hand/arm massage. If they spend £20 on any beauty product they will receive a mystery prize which can be claimed at the customer service desk.

Make-up artist Amanda Bell will be at the VIP event to host two sessions.

When will the sessions be?

11 am – 11.45am: Amanda Bell Ageless Elegance Makeover Masterclass

12 pm – 12.45pm: Inspirational talk and summer style ideas with Laura Ferry

1.30pm – 2.15pm: Amanda Bell The Essentials Makeover Masterclass

2.30pm – 3.30pm: Surprise Guest

You can register for a free ticket to attend the VIP event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beauty-week-vip-event-tickets-62922537002.