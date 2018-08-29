Brexit information events set to take place at venues including Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Information events addressing the potential impact of Brexit on people in the North East will take place this autumn.

As Brexit approaches, three information events have been organised to give up to date advice to residents and allow them to ask questions.

The free events are being arranged by the Europe Direct Service, managed by Durham County Council.

Brian Stobie, the council’s international officer, said: “Our hope is that attendees come away from these events feeling better informed.

"As Brexit gets closer, it is important that people have the chance to ask the questions that are important to them.

"This event will not reflect any political viewpoint. It is instead intended simply to inform people as to how a Brexit deal may affect them.”

The first session will focus on citizens’ rights, with queries answered by British Member of the European Parliament, Jude Kirton-Darling, and the director of Seraphus solicitors, Christopher Desira, who was appointed by the European Commission to offer advice on the subject.

Information will be given about the Home Office requirement for nationals from other EU member states to register for settled status in the UK in order to be able to access education, healthcare and other state benefits post 2021.

This will be held at The Sage, Gateshead from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, September 20.

The impact on local businesses will be debated during the second event, led by Sally Jones, Deloitte’s international trade policy director.

Sally is also the chair of a trade group which liaises with government departments.

This session will take place at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland from 8am to 10.30am on Tuesday, October 30.

The final event is to be held at Durham University on Thursday, November 1, from 6pm to 7.30pm and will discuss Brexit’s impact on higher education.

For further information and to book places contact Europe.direct@durham.gov.uk or telephone 03000 268 500.

Visit www.europedirectnortheastengland.com for more information about Europe Direct Durham.