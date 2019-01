Commuters face delays this morning after a train linking Sunderland to Newcastle and the Tyne Valley broke down.

The service from Hartlepool to Hexham, due into Sunderland at 7.19am, has been cancelled.

The train was also due to call at Heworth, Newcastle and the MetroCentre before heading up the Tyne Valley.

Service operator Northern is advising travellers to hold on to their tickets in order to claim compensation.