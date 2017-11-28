Bradley Lowery to be remembered as his cousins switch on Christmas lights

Bradley Lowery will be honoured by his cousins as they help unveil a Christmas display launched by him last year.

Six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, who won the hearts of millions of people across the world, lost his fight to neuroblastoma in July.

Bradley Lowery with his cousins Lasey, Jorja, Bradley and Harley Jay.

Now his cousins Jorja Stonebank, aged eight, seven-year- old Lasey and six-year- old Harley Jay, are set to honour his memory when they switch on the Christmas tree lights at County Hall in Durham on Friday.

The children, who will be joined by Durham County Council’s chairman Councillor Bill Kellett, will also flick the switch on illuminated reindeers situated next to the tree and on the

roundabout at County Hall.

Last year, Bradley was invited to turn on the display.

Other reindeer, on the Gilesgate and North Road roundabouts, were switched on last week as part of the Christmas light switch on in Durham City.

Jorja and Lasey’s dad, David Stonebank, said: “The children are so excited to be turning on the Christmas lights in Bradley's honour.

"They haven’t stopped talking about it since I told them.

"They love and miss Bradley so much, and can’t wait for the big switch on.”

Kelly Richardson, Harley Jay’s mum, added: “When I told Harley Jay he was turning the Christmas lights on at County Hall with Jorja and Lasey, he kept jumping up and down with

excitement and he asked why.

“I explained that Bradley did it last year, and this year his cousins are doing it in memory of him.

"He replied he wishes Bradley was here to do it.

"I know Bradley will be watching over all his cousins and he will be very proud of them.”

Coun Kellett said: “Bradley was such an inspiring boy and I know he really enjoyed turning the Christmas lights on last year.

"Wherever he went, he made everyone smile.

"This year I’m happy to be switching the Christmas lights on with his cousins in his memory.”

Other Christmas trees elsewhere in the county, including one in Strangford Road in Seaham will also be switched on on Friday.

Bradley’s family is using his foundation to help and support other families across the region.

To support the Bradley Lowery Foundation, click here.