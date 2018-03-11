Bradley Lowery's mum tells of her heartbreak as she shares treasured photo on first Mother's Day since he died

The devastated mum of Bradley Lowery has posted heartwarming photographs of her with her son on the first Mother's Day since he died.

Brave Bradley died in July last year aged just six following a battle with childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds were raised in honour of the youngster, a huge Sunderland AFC fan, whose plight became news around the world.

Bradley's loving mum Gemma has today posted a photograph of her and her son having their last bath together before he passed away.

Gemma wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers today.

"I can’t put a brave face on today, I can’t be strong today I’m heart broken and my grief is hurting me so bad.

"This is my first Mother’s Day away from my baby boy and it’s painful and I miss him so so much.

"This pain I’m feeling right now the tears that are rolling down my cheeks is the reason I work so hard to get the other children the much needed treatment.

"This photo that I have used in this post is a hard one to see and not everyone will agree with me putting it on but this is reality.

"Bradley asked for a bath with me, I knew it would be our last ever bath.

"I don’t want a parent to ever have to do this.

"I've also put a one on that is happy memories because that’s what Bradley is know for his big smile."

Gemma also encouraged more people to donate towards Bradley's charity foundation.

"I’m sure all use lovely mammies got some beautiful gifts but all our mammies want is their child to live a happy healthy life," she wrote.

"You can help this happen, you can give these mams a gift for Mother’s Day by donating just £1, or more if you want to but £1 is not a loaf of bread or a bottle of milk now a days.

"Every penny of the donations will get split between the children we are supporting.

"As our Mother’s Day gift from the foundation we are going to match fund what ever is raised on this text and just giving link.

"If you would like to donate text GLRS47 £1 to 70070."

Gemma also included a link to a fund-raising page for a charity skydive which she is doing in aid of the foundation, which was set up following his death.

The link is available by clicking here