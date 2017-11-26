Bradley Lowery's mum calls on public to keep supporting poorly children campaigns

The mum of cancer battler Bradley Lowery has called on the public to keep supporting campaigns which help poorly children.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds was raised with the aim of providing treatment for heroic Bradley, who sadly died in July after a brave fight against neuroblastoma aged just six.

Bradley Lowery.

The huge Sunderland fan, from Blackhall Colliery, was diagnosed with the illness in January 2013 when he was just 18-months-old.

He fought and beat the disease once, but sadly the cancer returned in July 2016.

Gemma and Carl, his mum and dad, were told the devastating news that his cancer was terminal in December last year.

Now, in an emotional post on Bradley's appeal page, Gemma has called on the public to continue supporting campaigns which help poorly youngsters while also adding how hard she and the family are finding life without Bradley.

She wrote: "I have just been looking through all my photos and videos of Bradley.

"It is heart breaking for me to do this and all I want is him in my arms giving me a cuddle.

"Christmas is approaching and each day seems to be getting worse for me.

"I'm dreading the month of December and I am not sure how I am going to get through each day.

"However what I do know is there are so many children that have come to the foundation for our help and I will try my hardest to prevent another family going through what I did.

"So please please get behind these other children campaigns like you did Bradley.

"Everyone deserves a chance to live a happy normal life.

"If anyone would like to do a charity event, cake sale, dress down day, raffle for any of the children we are helping contact us at contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com

"To find more information on the children we are helping have a look on our website where you will fond out more information on each child. www.bradleyloweryfoundation.com."