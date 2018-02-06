Bradley Lowery's family pay tribute to tragic youngster Frankie Sherwood

The family of Bradley Lowery have paid tribute to a brave youngster who died from the same childhood cancer.

Frankie Sherwood, four, had been battling neuroblastoma - the same cancer which took the life of six-year-old Bradley last July - since 2015.

The children had met while receiving treatment at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, and struck up a special bond.

Bradley's family were among many to pay tribute to brave Frankie.

Alongside a picture of Frankie with Bradley, a post on the Bradley Lowery Foundation social media pages said: "RIP Frankie, you put up a long hard good fight.

"Fly high the the angels and have lots of fun up there with your friends."

Frankie's family had hoped to take him to America for pioneering treatment.

However, last month the family, from Dudley, North Tyneside, were told that he had just weeks to live.

His mum, Hayley Laidler, wrote on a Facebook page for well-wishers yesterday: "At 3am this morning Frankie passed away peacefully holding his daddy's hand.

"He was in his favourite place - the caravan where he wanted to be.

"You were the best thing that happened to me and your daddy.

"You will always be in our hearts, and we have got lots of lovely memories that will stay with us forever.

"We love you so much Frankie, lots of love mammy and daddy."

Frankie won the hearts of Newcastle United fans after leading the players out on to the pitch as a mascot.

The club tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of young supporter Frankie Sherwood.

"Frankie had battled neuroblastoma with immense bravery since 2015 and his courage inspired others.

"Our thoughts are with Frankie's family at this very sad time."