Bradley Lowery Foundation walkers visit his school on way to Stadium of Light from Bournemouth

Walkers who have travelled almost the length of the country as part of fund-raising for the Bradley Lowery Foundation have been thank for their efforts as they visited the youngster's school.

Brave Bradley died aged six after a battle against childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

The team of walkers meet children at Blackhall Primary School, which Bradley Lowery attended.

The youngster, of Blackhall Colliery, touched the hearts of not only Britain but the wider world in his heroic fight against the illness.

After his devoted family set up a charitable foundation in his honour to help other children with serious conditions, a group of charity walkers decided to walk from Bournemouth, where Bradley's "best friend" and former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is now playing, to Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The group set off last week on their 350-mile walk and are expected to arrive at the ground this evening.

Youngsters from Blackhall Primary School, which Bradley attended, left lessons as the team made its way through Blackhall.

The children waved flags and sang songs about Bradley to encourage the walkers on their final leg of the journey.

Kenny Ashton, who is part of the group, said: "We're all very tired after the journey we've been on, but it's nothing compared to what children who have illnesses like Bradley had are going through.

"I've got two feet full of blisters, but the support we've had from people all across the country has spurred us on.

"We've even been through places with children who are now being helped by the foundation and that was brilliant to see."

As part of their visit to Blackhall, the team laid a wreath in honour of Bradley at the village's pit wheel before getting back on with the walk.

Bradley's loving mum Gemma was on hand to thanks the group for what they have done, with over £11,000 raised so far.

"It's just incredible what they have done and I can't thank them enough," said Gemma.

"They strength that they have shown is amazing and they've told me the support they've had everywhere they've gone has been brilliant.

"There are no words to describe how proud I am of the walkers for putting themselves through the pain they have to raise money for the foundation.

"They are helping to keep Bradley's legacy going."

Money raised from the trek will go towards building a holiday home for poorly children and their families, allowing them some quality time together.