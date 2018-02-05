Bradley Lowery Foundation set to hold first gala ball

A foundation set up in memory of inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery is set to hold its first gala ball this month.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation's first annual ball will take place at the Hilton Hotel, in Gateshead, on Sunday, February 18.

It will start at 6.30pm, with a comedian, singer and band - the identity of whom is yet to be revealed - to perform.

There will also be an auction and a raffle, and a drinks reception on arrival.

The proceeds of the ball will be split equally between the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Sunderland AFC's For Bradley campaign.

Bradley, from Blackhall, passed away last July after a brave battle with neuroblastoma.

The story of the six-year-old Sunderland fan touched the hearts of people around the world, with his infectious smile leaving a mark on many.

He was a mascot for his beloved Black Cats on a number of occasions, and was also mascot for the likes of Everton and England, while he built up a touching friendship with former Sunderland favourite Jermain Defoe.

Since Bradley's death, his parents Gemma and Carl have concentrated on helping other families with the launch of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The charitable organisation offers support, advice and encouragement to families undertaking their own fundraising campaigns to fund children’s medical treatment and equipment.

Sunderland AFC, meanwhile, launched the For Bradley campaign last November.

It aims to create a holiday home, Bradley’s Place, to give families an opportunity to spend time together.