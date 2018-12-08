Bradley Lowery Foundation hands out more than £46,000 in grants to poorly youngsters

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has announced that it has given more than £46,000 in grants to help six poorly youngsters.

The charity was set up in memory of cancer battler Bradley Lowery, from Blackhall, who sadly died aged just six in July 2017.

His mum Gemma Lowery launched the foundation back in August 2017 as a way of helping other poorly youngsters and to keep her son's legacy alive.

Sunderland AFC fan Bradley raised global awareness of childhood cancer throughout his fight with neuroblastoma which saw people around the world support the campaign to raise funds for him to have treatment abroad.

His family said from the beginning that if they were unable to use the money raised for Bradley's treatment they would use it to help other children and went on to set up the foundation in his name.

And now as the charity officially submits is accounts to the Charity Commission, it has announced that an incredible £46,122.02 has been given in grants to six different children in need.

It said the foundation paid £30,782.05 in JustGiving fees, so that the families can receive 100% of their donations.

The charity also supported families with merchandise to start their campaigns.

In a post on the foundation's Facebook page, Bradley's mum Gemma Lowery said: "Starting a charity and setting everything up has been hard while we are all still grieving, with media attention, and everyone watching my every move.

"But it has all been worth it.

"Although it doesn't look like we have spent much of the funds this year, a total of £187k as stated on the Charity Commission site, we wanted to ensure longevity and put future plans in place."

The accounts for the charity cover seven months from its formation in August 2017 to the end of year accounts on March 31, 2018.

The charity started off with £1,383,076.58 which was donated by Bradley's parents Gemma and Carl, to start the foundation.

In seven months, the charity had a total £2,377,460, this includes £606,213 which are restricted funds for the children, and £288,170.42 which was raised from public donations for the foundation.

The foundation has set up a charity office and has also travelled to meet most of the families it supports on more than one occasion to support them.

Gemma continued: "As well as staffing costs for five people and accountancy fees - as we pay an independent accountant to manage the finances and a firm to run the annual audit - to ensure everything is correct.

"Myself and Lynn are paid trustees, with full permission from the charity commission which we gained before the application was submitted.

"When we where fundraising for Brad, we did this around full-time employment.

"As we now have over 23 children we are supporting, this was not viable to do whilst in our previous positions.

"The hours we work (which is non-stop) we are on a very below average wage for people that hold the same positions.

"But we do this, because it is our passion and unfortunately passion doesn't pay the bills.

"I am extremely proud of not only myself, but of my girls at the foundation, who put in 100% of their time into ensuring the families get everything they need.

"But also a huge thank you to you, the public, who continue to support us, without you all, this wouldn't be possible."