Bradley Lowery and Jeff Stelling honoured at JustGiving fundraising awards

The family of cancer battler Bradley Lowery and Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling have been honoured for their fund-raising efforts.

Jeff and Bradley's loved ones were announced among the winners for their fundraising efforts at the eighth annual JustGiving awards.

Jeff Stelling on this year's March for Men.

The awards took place at The Brewery, London, showcasing the many people who have used JustGiving to fundraise for good causes this year.

A posthumous Special Recognition Award was presented to the family of six-year-old Bradley, who died in July following a long illness with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer.

Bradley was diagnosed with the illness in January 2013 when he was just 18-months-old.

He fought and beat the disease once, but sadly the cancer returned in July 2016.

Gemma and Carl, his mum and dad, were told the devastating news that his cancer was terminal the following December.

As a huge Sunderland AFC fan, Bradley formed a close friendship with his football hero, Jermain Defoe.

He regularly joined Jermain on the pitch as club mascot, with the striker playing a special role in Bradley’s fight, regularly visiting him during his treatment.

His story moved people all over the world, and Bradley’s family raised over £700,000.

Bradley lost his battle in July, but his fight against neuroblastoma left a legacy that will help generations of children suffering from the disease.

His story has raised crucial awareness and Gemma and Carl have set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other children fight.

Jeff meanwhile took home the Celebrity Fund-raiser of the Year gong after he held another March for Men event which saw him walk 15 marathons in 15 days, visiting 40 football clubs and encouraging hundreds of people to join him along the way.

It was Jeff's second year of marching to beat prostate cancer.

He has now raised over £700,000 to help Prostate Cancer UK fight for better diagnosis, better treatment and better support.

JustGiving received a record 72,000 nominations this year – from a man crawling the London Marathon dressed as a Gorilla to a 10-year-old victim of the Manchester Arena attack raising funds for the British Red Cross.

Rhys Goode, spokesman for JustGiving, said: “This year we’ve broken all our previous records for both nominations and votes for the finalists.

"From 72,000 nominations, we’ve welcomed 24 finalists and now have 9 winners – each and everyone one of them are truly inspirational.”