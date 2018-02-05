Boy, 8, injured in hit and run

An eight-year-old boy has been injured after being knocked over in a hit-and-run incident in Hetton.

The collision happened at 5.45pm on Friday, February 2, in Mardale Street in Moorsley, and left the boy with minor injuries.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off in the direction of North Road.

The details of the vehicle involved are not known and police are appealing for the public’s help.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact, Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 884 020218.