Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Sunderland street

A boy had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a busy Sunderland street.

The 10-year-old was injured after an incident in Redcar Road, in the Red House area of the city, shortly before 4pm yesterday.

Police received a report that a boy had been hit by a car, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

The child was taken to hospital with what police described as "non life-threatening injuries".

The driver made off from the scene shortly after the incident and officers are now hoping to trace the person.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 3.43pm yesterday, police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a child on Redcar Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“A search was subsequently conducted to locate the vehicle in question, which had made off from the scene shortly after the incident.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to trace the driver.”