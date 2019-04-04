Boxing legend Frank Bruno visits Sunderland to support military veterans

Boxing legend Frank Bruno visits Sunderland later this week to raise funds for military veterans.

An Evening with Frank Bruno takes place at the Alexandra Steakhouse, in Alexandra Road, Grangetown, on Friday in aid of city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Proceeds will help the community interest company's ongoing work with scores of former servicemen and women throughout Sunderland.

Among the many issues they face on leaving the forces is mental health difficulties and 57-year-old Bruno has taken an interest in VICs' work because of his own personal battles.

The former WBC world heavyweight champion was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2003 and was inspired to create The Frank Bruno Foundation to help others facing similar problems.

VICs itself was founded in its current guise by veteran Ger Fowler in 2018 and since helped around 100 people with concerns ranging from their mental health to addiction and housing issues.

Mr Fowler, who served with the Light Infantry in Northern Ireland during the bloody Troubles, said: "Frank was keen to help because of the problems he has experienced with his own mental health and it is a pleasure to have him here in Sunderland."

Mr Fowler added: "There will be raffles and cash prizes on offer and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from people and businesses across Sunderland in donating prizes.

"I'd also like to thank First Class Promotions for organising the event."

Friday's event begins at 7.30pm and First Class Promotions still have tickets available priced at £29.50 and £39.50.

Further details are available from 07585 000954.

VICs, meanwhile, holds surgeries every Tuesday at the Gunners Club, 10-11 Mary Street, Sunderland city centre, from 10am-1pm.

Further information is also available from (07398) 916590 or at its Veterans in Crisis Sunderland Facebook page.