Boss praises dedication of NHS staff ahead of Best of Health awards

The hard work and dedication of NHS staff has been hailed by a health boss as he backs a Sunderland Echo awards ceremony.

This year’s Best of Health Awards have been supported once again by NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, an organisation which aim to improve the health and wellbeing of local people.

The annual awards, which run across both Wearside and South Tyneside, look to recognise the incredible work of medical and health professionals.

Backing the awards David Gallagher, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) chief officer, said the awards help to highlight the amazing achievements of staff.

He said: “We have supported the Best of Health Awards for several years, and we’re proud to continue celebrating the hard work and dedication of our local doctors, nurses and health professionals.

“As the organisation responsible for planning and buying NHS health care and health services in the city, our aim is to improve the health and wellbeing of local people.

“The awards help highlight the achievements of staff who make a real positive difference to people’s lives.”

This year’s awards have also been backed by South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

There is still time to submit your nominations for the awards, before the deadline of Monday, April 2.

The judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into. Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES.

GP Practice of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Nurse of the Year.

Community Nurse of the Year.

Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

Optometrist of the Year.

Therapist of the Year.

Care worker of the Year.

Dental Nurse of the Year.

Midwife of the Year.

Pharmacist of the Year.

Team of the Year.

Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

Long term Achievement.