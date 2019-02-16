Boost for residents as new Post Office opens in Sunderland

A new Post Office has opened its doors to deliver a service to residents.

The Nisa Local store, at 9 Cairnside South, East Herrington, officially opened its new Post Office on Tuesday.

New Post Office at the East Herrington Nisa store. Post Office owner Subrina Dhindsa with Mayor Lynda Scanlan.

The new facility, which is run by shop owners Manny Dhindsa and Subrina Dhindsa, aims to fill the gap left by the closure of the Doxford Park Post Office last year.

Open seven days a week, the Post Office will be able to carry out a variety of services including business and personal banking, a parcel service and bill payments.

Sunderland Mayor Coun Lynda Scanlan attended the grand opening along with around 50 people from the community.

Subrina was delighted with the support their new venture has received.

She said: “Coun Scanlan has been really supportive and it was great to see her and members of the community come along to show their support for small businesses.”

New Post Office at the East Herrington Nisa store. (Middle) new Post Office owner Subrina Dhindsa with former East Herrington Post Office owners Peter and Rheby Stacey.

Manny and Subrina, both 36, from Houghton, who have co-owned the Nisa Local shop for five years, applied to open the post office last summer.

Subrina continued: “I think it is really important to open the Post Office because their is a real need for it since the one at Doxford Park closed.

“All the feedback we have had has been really positive and everyone is saying how grateful they are to us for opening it.

Coun Stuart Porthouse said: “The opening of a new Post Office is excellent news for local residents considering the post office at Doxford has just closed.

New Post Office East Herrington Nisa store. Mayor Lynda Scanlan with staff Angela Kibble.

“We can drive to post offices at Farringdon or Lakeside Village, however this new facility is very handy for residents to walk to.”