Boost for bid to build dozens of new homes

A bid to build dozens of new homes on the edge of a village has received a boost.

Avant Homes’s application for 65 houses in fields off Benridge Bank, West Rainton, has been recommended for approval by planners.

As part of any permission, the Chesterfield company must pump nearly £500,000 into a variety of local improvements.

A final decision is expected to be rubber stamped at a meeting of Durham County Council’s area planning committee (central and east) next week.

In a report to be presented to councillors, senior planning officer Laura Eden notes that a “number of letters of objection” were received by the authority.

These included 13 complaints from residents living in 10 nearby properties.

Among their concerns were “urban sprawl” caused by the development creeping along the A690 towards East Rainton and Sunderland.

They also pointed out that another 150 homes already have approval at the opposite end of the village.

West Rainton and Leamside Parish Council, which also objected to the scheme, feared the local surgery, roads and drains would not cope with the additional residents and traffic.

But the six-figure payments, included as part of a section 106 legal agreement, would support additional educational, recreational, health, transport and other community improvements.

Thirteen of the homes must also be in the “affordable” bracket.

The report concludes: “On balance the concerns raised were not felt to be of sufficient weight to justify refusal of this application in light of the benefits of the scheme and the ability to impose conditions.”

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, March 13, at 1pm at Durham County Hall.