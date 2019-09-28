Police cordon at part of South Shields beach amid reports of object found on sand
A Northumbria Police cordon is in place at Sandhaven beach in South Shields following reports of an object found in the sand.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 15:29 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 15:46 pm
Officers have been seen in the area and on the beach by members of the public, manning a cordon to keep people away.
A spokeswoman for the force confirmed that the police were on the scene in South Shields and that the incident was “all in hand” with the affected area cordoned off.
Updates to follow.