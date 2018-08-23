Boldon School overjoyed with 'record' GCSE results

Staff and pupils at Boldon School are celebrating after seeing students achieve 'record results' in their GCSE's.

This year the school saw 70% of students achieve a standard pass at grade 4 in English and maths.

Twins Jessica and Hannah Holman celebrate their results.

And it was a double success story for twins Jessica and Hannah Holman, 16, from Boldon, who both achieved top sets of GCSE results.

Hannah earned three grade 9s, two 8s and four 7s.

While Jessica achieved four grade 9s, two 8s and three 7s.

The pair are going on to study A-levels.

David Moleski was delighted with his GCSE grades.

Jessica said: "I am so happy with our results.

"It has been stressful but all of the hard work has paid off now."

David Moleski, 16, from Boldon, achieved a nine in maths, two 7s and three 6s.

He also earned an A in ICT and is going on to study A-levels at Gateshead College with the aim of going into a field like engineering.

He said: "It has been stressful but also enjoyable."

Sophie Hays, 16, from Boldon got three 8s, five 7s and four 6s. She will study A-levels at Harton.

Head teacher Elizabeth Hayes said: "I am absolutely delighted with the results at Boldon School as we have achieved record results this year.

"70% of our students have achieved a standard pass at grade 4 in English and maths, which is up by 8% from last year.

"Our percentage of students who gained a strong pass in these two subjects is up 9% to 43%.

"All the other subjects have performed very well and 60% of students passed science.

"I am thrilled with all these results and congratulate all the youngsters on their achievements.

"The staff have worked incredibly hard, as have the students and everyone should celebrate these brilliant results."

