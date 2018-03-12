Boldon pooch wins top prize at Crufts

It was a case of every dog having its day for Long Haired Dachshund Logan from Boldon as he secured a prestigious prize at Crufts 2018.

Eight-year-old Logan put his best paw forward at Birmingham’s NEC, alongside his owner Emily Mitchell, with the pooch suitably impressing judges to scoop the Best of Breed award.

The accolade made it a Crufts to remember for Emily, 33, who joined thousands of other canine lovers in descending on the West Midlands for 127th edition of the world’s largest dog show.

An estimated 22,000 dogs visited the NEC during the four-day event, with a record 3,623 four-legged-friends from 49 countries vying for the chance to win the coveted Best in Show.

Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.

And for Emily, an insolvency practitioner, there was no wiping the smile off her face as her beloved Logan enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.

"I've won this level something like 31 times, so I thought they would be sick of choosing the same dog but I'm so happy Logan has done it,” she said.

“He's such a special dog and deserves all this success.

“It's such a wonderful thing - winning at Crufts - and hopefully we can do it again in the future."