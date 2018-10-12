Boldon penioner talks for fear after finding raider had tried to break into her home

A pensioner has described how she has been left a “bag of nerves” after a raider tried to smash his way into her home.

The 93-year-old was in her bungalow when she heard a loud bang, but was unable to see anything.

He has frightened the life out of me. I’m scared of the sounds from the fireworks now. I am just a bag of nerves. Pensioner

It was only later that evening when she went into the kitchen she found herself walking on glass, after someone had attempted to break into her home by smashing her back door.

She later discovered a further loud bang the same night was her next door neighbour’s home being broken into.

Ross Clancy, from Warwick Avenue, Sunderland, was later arrested in connection to the burglary to her neighbour’s home and jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was sentenced to eight years and ten months for burglary and unlawful wounding after her neighbour suffered a slash wound to his hand after he tried to fight back against Clancy who had smashed his front window, and other offences.

Read more: Householder stabbed in hand by burglar who smashed through his living room window

The pensioner said: “He has frightened the life out of me. I’m scared of the sounds from the fireworks now. I am just a bag of nerves.

“When I think about what could have happened.

“I was sitting on the chair when I heard a bang. I looked out the window and saw nothing.

“Then I heard a crash and I went to the bedroom and saw nothing.

“It was about 9pm, I had no shoes on and I went into the kitchen and I am standing on glass.

“He had thrown something at my back door, and it had smashed the glass.

“The I heard another bang, and that was him smashing the window next door.

“I am glad he has been jailed and I am happy with the sentence for what he has done to old people.”