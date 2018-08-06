Body of woman found in country lane in Sunderland

The body of a woman has been found in a country lane in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that the body of a 23-year-old woman was discovered in Nettles Lane, near Burdon Lane, close to the Hall Farm area of the city, shortly after midday on Saturday.

Detectives say they do not believe there is any third party involvement in the death of the woman and added that a report is now being prepared for the coroner.

A Northumbria police spokeswoman said: “At about 12.14pm on Saturday police received a report that a 23-year-old woman had been found deceased on Nettles Lane in Sunderland.

“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”